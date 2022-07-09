Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest outside Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapakse's residence, leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa demanded the resignation of the President and Prime Minister.

"No fake discussions. The President and the Prime Minister must resign immediately," Premadasa said in a statement.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Calls Emergency Meeting After Angry Protestors Storm Inside President's House in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's leader of opposition said that as the people are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the current Prime Minister, the United People's Power has decided to not participate in the emergency Party Leaders meeting, called by Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He also said that Wickremesinghe is holding the office of Prime Minister illegally.

Also Read | Pakistan: Family Heckles Pak's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Calls Him 'Chor'.

"It should be noted that when the Rajapaksas who were hiding in the midst of the people's opposition were brought back to the political arena and secured, the one who betrayed the struggle is the current Prime Minister and he is also the defendant in this crisis," the statement reads.

"We are not going to engage in empty discussions like closing the stable after the horse has run away when the end of the anti-democratic government is now in sight," the statement added.

Premadasa said that the "fake" PM have called another roundtable and that also to ensure the safety of the Rajapaksa. "The entire government should resign from such unstable solutions," he added.

Sri Lanka's leader of opposition said that citizens don't want to discuss the future of the country with the government-led Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He further informed that he will contribute to building this country with all the parties, who came forward with the people's struggle.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution.

The Prime Minister is also requesting the Speaker to summon Parliament.

Lankan local publication Daily Mirror reported that several gunshots were heard being fired in the air and police unsuccessfully used tear gas to ward off protestors who surrounded the presidential residence. Two people have reportedly been injured.

Protestors have entered the President's House, tweeted the Daily Mirror.

Sri Lanka's police imposed a curfew in several police divisions in Western Province with effect from 9 pm local time Friday until further notice ahead of a planned protest today demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Strict action will be taken on those violating the curfew, the police said. The Sri Lankan publication said travelling through the areas where police curfew is in effect is completely prohibited and police had advised people to use other alternative routes.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days. Police have used tear gas and water cannon at times in an unnecessary and disproportionate manner. On occasions, armed forces have also fired live ammunition.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.

Some 6.26 million Sri Lankans, or three in 10 households, are unsure of where their next meal is coming from, according to the latest food insecurity assessment from the World Food Programme (WFP), released on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)