Lahore, July 9: Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was heckled by a family at a restaurant, the media reported.

A video of the incident that quickly went viral shows Iqbal stopping by at the eatery in Bhera along the Islamabad-Lahore motorway, Samaa TV reported.

There, he ran into a family, whom he described looked to be from the "elite".

Iqbal in a tweet said that they engaged in a debate and instead of responding civilly, the family started heckling him.

In the video, the family of three-five members, including children, started chanting 'chor' (thief) at Iqbal, Samaa TV reported.

Iqbal could be seen pointing and saying something to the family, including to the eldest member of the family, a woman.

In his tweet, the Minister said that while the family thought themselves to be part of the elite, the way they heckled him showed they were uncultured plebians.

The video was originally shared by Faraz Chaudhry, the District General Secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Jhelum.

He stated that it does not matter if the courts hold people like Ahsan Iqbal to account, the public will hold them to account at every town square.

