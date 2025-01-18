Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Emphasising the need for Singapore to engage with the ASEAN nations, Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said it is not possible for his country to do well without close engagements with its ASEAN neighbours.

Addressing the media during his visit to Odisha, Tharman highlighted that opportunities for Singapore lie in these regions, where the nation would also contribute to Asia's growth, sustainability, and stability.

"It's not possible for us in Singapore to do well in the future without engaging closely with our ASEAN neighbours, with India, and with China. That's where the opportunities are and that's where we also develop our sense of being contributors to Asia's growth, sustainability and stability," he said.

The Singapore President is on a four-day state visit to India, which began on January 14, and he arrived in Odisha on Friday as part of his ongoing trip.

Tharman noted that Singapore's relationship with India is strengthened not only by those of Indian origin but by all Singaporeans and pointed out that Singaporeans, both with Indian ancestry and newer immigrants from India, are an important part of the bilateral ties.

However, he added that it is equally important for non-Indian Singaporeans to engage with India, explore its opportunities, and embrace its diversity.

"Singaporeans who are through the generations, had ancestors who came from India as well as the newer immigrants who come from India, are an important part of the relationship. But very importantly, it's about all Singaporeans," Tharman said.

"Non-Indian Singaporeans will have to take an interest in India and get excited by India with all its diversity, all its opportunities and all its texture. And there are many examples now of Singaporeans, not Indians, but non-Indian Singaporeans who are spending time in India and finding it most worthwhile," he added.

He stated that this relationship might not provide economic opportunity but it broadens their worldview. (ANI)

