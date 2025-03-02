Dhaka, Mar 2 (PTI) Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said that the Election Commission's only agenda is to hold a free, fair, transparent and credible election in the country.

"Our only agenda is to hold a free, fair, transparent and credible election. We are working to implement the agenda of 18 crore people of Bangladesh, nothing else,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event to mark the 7th National Voter Day.

“Vote is a right of the people and we had to achieve the right at the cost of immense struggle. Now we are trying to establish the right and arrange a beautiful and acceptable election," Nasir Uddin said.

"This time, voters should take it as their duty to exercise their franchise and hold a free and fair election,” he added.

He said that political leaders are giving different opinions and termed it as the "beauty of democracy". However, consensus among political parties is very crucial, he added.

"Someone may win in the election by manipulating the polls. But, finally, they cannot survive… history says this,” he said, in an apparent reference to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who won four elections in a row. However, she was forced to quit after massive anti-government protests in August last year. After Hasina's ouster, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Nasir Uddin also suggested that the National Consensus Commission can secure a pledge from all political parties to adhere to the electoral code of conduct during elections, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"I'm not sure if I'm speaking too much, but I want to say that the National Consensus Commission can introduce another agenda -- obtaining written commitments from political parties to follow the electoral code of conduct and fully cooperate in ensuring a free and fair election," he said.

According to the updated list on March 2, 2025, the country has a total of 12,18,32,274 eligible voters. Out of them, 6,33,61,615 are males and 6,03,69,665 are females. There are 994 voters of the third gender.

Last week, Nasir Uddin said preparations are underway for the general elections, based on the two deadlines set by the interim government -- December this year and June 2026, in case of major reforms. PTI

