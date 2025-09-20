Washington, DC, September 20: More than 1,800 flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled at the two Dallas-area airports on Friday, after a telecom outage prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue ground stops. The FAA said it was slowing traffic due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment. "The FAA is working with the telephone company to determine the cause," the agency said.

The FAA said it had halted departures to Dallas-Fort Worth until 11 pm ET and to Dallas Love Field until at least 8:45 pm. FlightAware said airlines have cancelled 20 per cent of their flights at Dallas. Telecom Outage in US: Over 1,800 Flights Delayed, Hundreds Cancelled After Phone Company Equipment Failure Forces FAA To Manually Control Air Traffic in Dallas.

American Airlines cancelled more than 200 flights and delayed more than 500, nearly all tied to the Dallas telecom outage -- impacting a quarter of its schedule. Southwest Airlines had delayed more than 1,100 flights, or 27 percent of its schedule, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights.

