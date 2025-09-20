A major telecom outage in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, September 19, forced the Federal Aviation Administration to manually control air traffic, causing massive disruptions at the city’s two airports. Over 1,800 flights were delayed, and hundreds were cancelled after a local phone company equipment failure prevented automated communication systems from functioning. American Airlines cancelled more than 200 flights and delayed over 500, while Southwest Airlines reported delays on 1,100 flights, affecting more than a quarter of its schedule. The FAA said departures from Dallas Fort Worth and Dallas Love Field were halted until late evening as teams worked to resolve the issue. Passengers faced long waits, chaotic terminals, and missed connections as air traffic controllers handled planes manually. US: Alaska Airlines Restores Operations After Equipment Failure at Data Centre Grounds All Planes.

Dallas Telecom Outage Delays Over 1,800 Flights

🇺🇸 TELECOM OUTAGE CRIPPLES DALLAS: 1,800+ FLIGHTS GROUNDED A local phone company equipment failure shut down America's fourth-busiest airport hub, stranding thousands. American Airlines canceled 200+ flights. Southwest delayed 1,100. The FAA had to manually handle every plane… pic.twitter.com/BcFvkKacVZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2025

