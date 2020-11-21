Lahore [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): Over 2 lakh Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists and followers of the party chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died on Thursday, participated in his funeral prayers at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

According to a report by Dawn, the Lahore city started experiencing the impact of the death of the firebrand cleric when all entry points to the city and roads leading to his mosque faced traffic pressure, reporting long queues and jams.

The huge participation of people in the funeral of Rizvi proves that while the jihadis and radical Islamists are not getting mainstreamed in Pakistan, the mainstream in Pakistan seems to be the ones getting Jihadised and becoming radicalised Islamists, according to sources.

Meanwhile, there is speculation about Rizvi's mysterious death. According to sources, some observers have connected his death with the mysterious death of Justice Waqar Seth and Geo producer Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, thus, discreetly pointing fingers at the Pakistan establishment.

However, Dawn quoted TLP's spokesperson Hamza as saying that Rizvi had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and was running a fever since a day earlier. He further said that the TLP chief was at his madrassah on Multan Road when his condition started deteriorating on Thursday evening. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. (ANI)

