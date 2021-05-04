Mexico City [Mexico], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the collapse of an overpass carrying a subway train in Mexico City has gone up to 23, while the number of injured has surpassed 60, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"So far it [Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City] informs us that there are 23 regrettable deaths. We are starting a structural review of the entire line 12 and an expert report and in-depth investigation of the causes of this unfortunate and serious incident," Sheinbaum said on Twitter.

According to the Mexico City mayor, 65 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries. Meanwhile, the risk management secretariat said on Twitter that the number of injured stood at 70.

Earlier, Sheinbaum announced that there were 20 dead and 49 injured following the collapse of the overpass of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12 (the Golden Line). The subway overpass and the train collapsed onto the road near the Olivos and Tezonco stations late on Monday. (ANI/Sputnik)

