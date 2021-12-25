Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 25 (ANI): More than 30 people, including women and children, have been killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar's conflict-torn Kayah state, media reports citing local human rights group said.

Al Jazeera citing the Karenni Human Rights Group reported that it found the burned bodies of internally displaced people - including elderly people, women and children - near Mo So village of Hpruso town on Saturday.

"We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights," the group said in a Facebook post.

Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country.

Earlier this month, a court in Myanmar found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of charges widely dismissed as politically motivated and sentenced her to detention at an undisclosed location.

Suu Kyi, 76, faces almost a dozen charges including incitement, violation of Covid-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act, which add up to a combined maximum sentence of more than 100 years. She has rejected all allegations, according to CNN.

Aung San Suu Kyi was detained as Myanmar's military took control of the country on February 1 this year. (ANI)

