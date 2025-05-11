Islamabad, May 11 (PTI) Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Kashmir, the Indus Waters Treaty and terrorism remain major issues with India and could be discussed in any future dialogue with the neighbouring country.

Asif's comments came when he was asked about tackling the pending issues with India following the understanding reached with India on Saturday to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war.

Asif said major issues with India related to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terrorism and Kashmir could be discussed in potential talks with India.

“These are the three major issues that can be discussed," the channel quoted Asif as saying.

"If the ceasefire helps pave the way towards peace, it would be a welcome development," he said, adding it is too early to say anything with certainty.

Though Pakistan maintained that it agreed on a ceasefire with India, New Delhi called it an understanding.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“As time passes, opportunities for peace may emerge,” Asif said.

“We hope India, and particularly its leadership, will one day prioritise the region's future over party interests,” the minister said, adding that peaceful coexistence based on equality is key to South Asia's progress.

He praised the diplomatic support from key allies and friendly nations, including China, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Gulf partners.

