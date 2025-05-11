New Delhi, May 11: CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm behind last year’s global IT outage will reportedly lay off 500 employees. It is said to be around 5% of its global workforce, as part of a strategic plan to enhance operational efficiencies. The cybersecurity firm announced that the affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement assistance.

As per a report of Times of India, CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity technology company, has announced layoffs impacting 5% of its global workforce. The company plans to layoff around 500 employees as part of strategic changes. Despite these job cuts, CrowdStrike reportedly plans to strategically hire in key areas by the end of 2026. Panasonic Layoffs: Japan-Based Electronics Giant To Cut 10,000 Jobs From Its Workforce as Part of Major Restructuring Efforts To Boost Profit and Reduce Costs.

As per reports, CrowdStrike expects to incur approximately USD 36 million to USD 53 million as part of its restructuring efforts. Around USD 7 million of these charges are anticipated in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the remainder of which will be incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

In July 2024, CrowdStrike released a faulty update to its cybersecurity software intended to detect cybersecurity threats, which caused widespread disruption by crashing approximately 8.5 million Windows systems across the globe. CrowdStrike shared its fourth-quarter earnings, reporting total revenue of USD 1.06 billion, a 25% rise from the same period last year.

In a recent 8-K regulatory filing, CrowdStrike reportedly outlined plans to cut about 5% of its global workforce, affecting around 500 employees. The company is said to be implementing this strategic move to streamline operations and boost efficiency as it works toward to meet its goal of USD 10 billion in ending ARR. Microsoft Layoffs in May 2025: Ahead of Cutting Middle Management Jobs This Month, Satya Nadella-Led Company Implements 2-Year Re-Hiring Ban on Laid Off Low Performing Employees.

As per a report of Guardian, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said, “We’re operating in a market and technology inflection point, with AI reshaping every industry, accelerating threats, and evolving customer needs." Kurtz stated that artificial intelligence (AI) "flattens hiring our curve and helps us innovate from idea to product faster,” further stating that it “drives efficiencies across both the front and back office.”

