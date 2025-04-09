Islamabad/Dhaka, Apr 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to Dhaka this month, Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain confirmed after the two leaders spoke on telephone on Wednesday.

Dar's upcoming trip to Dhaka will mark the first visit by a Pakistani Foreign Minister since 2012.

“It has been finalised that he will come. We will be able to confirm the date within the next couple of days,” Hossain told reporters at the foreign ministry in the Bangladesh capital.

Radio Pakistan reported that the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings, discussed areas of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment for future engagements and cooperation.

Before Dar's tour, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will visit Dhaka in the third week of April to hold talks with her Bangladesh counterpart Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the state-run news agency said.

The telephone call came in the wake of recent warming of ties between the two estranged countries which had an uneasy relationship since Bangladesh broke away as a separate country from Pakistan after a bloody civil war in 1971.

The ties saw a quantum jump after the toppling of the government of Sheikh Hasina through student-led violent agitation, after which she fled to India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maruf on Wednesday met Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam at the latter's office at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

The Pakistan envoy expressed his keenness in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Pakistan Television (PTV) and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), a press release said.

During the meeting, the Adviser discussed the Pakistan government's cooperation in broadcasting Bangladeshi channels in Pakistan.

