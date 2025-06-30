Balochistan [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, has reported the brutal killings of two Baloch civilians in separate incidents in Kech district, as state-backed violence continues to intensify in Balochistan.

According to Paank, 22-year-old Qaim Hayat was found shot multiple times on June 27 near Zubaida Jalal Road in Meerabad, Tump.

Also Read | ‘Comilla Muradnagar Viral Video Link’ Trends on Google: Outrage or Voyeurism as 5 Arrested in Bangladesh After Minority Woman’s Rape Video Circulates Online.

His body bore several bullet wounds, consistent with execution-style killings frequently linked to Pakistan Army-backed death squads. Qaim's murder has sparked outrage among locals, who say the area has become a hotspot for extrajudicial killings.

In another incident on June 29, Afzal, son of Mistri Sabzal, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Gomazi, also located in Tump district. Paank stated in a post on X that both killings bear the hallmark of targeted operations carried out by military-affiliated groups aiming to silence Baloch civilians and suppress dissent.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Donald Trump Calls for Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Some Palestinians Skeptical.

"Paank strongly condemns these acts of terror and holds the Pakistan military and its death squads fully responsible for the ongoing campaign of state terror in Balochistan," the human rights body said.

In a separate but related case, Masood, son of Khuda Bakhsh and a resident of Laki, Mashkay in district Awaran, was found dead on June 29 after being forcibly disappeared nearly 20 days ago. Paank revealed that Masood had previously been abducted in 2024 and, upon release, was coerced into publicly denouncing Baloch pro-freedom politics in a press conference staged by the Army.

His mutilated body, recovered with visible signs of severe torture and bullet wounds, has further intensified concerns over custodial killings in the region. "Masood's killing is a brutal reminder of the Pakistan Army's systematic policy of eliminating those who raise their voice for justice," Paank noted.

Paank has called on international human rights organisations to urgently intervene and hold the Pakistan Army accountable for what it described as "ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)