Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Pakistan opposition leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken exception to Imran Khan's statement on her party leaders Nawaz and Shabhaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb chastised the premier for "pushing the country into inflation and poverty", saying he should immediately resign "as his incompetence is costing Pakistan a lot", according to Dawn.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Sunday taken questions from the general public while on air for a live television programme.

Further, in the show Imran Khan said he was ready to speak to anyone but would not reconcile with criminals, alluding to the opposition, claiming that talking to them would be akin to betraying the country.

Also, Imran Khan also dubbed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif "the nation's criminal", saying the former Punjab chief minister had still not provided answers in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and urged the court to decide the matter at the earliest through daily hearings, as reported by Dawn.

On the other hand, Marriyam Aurangazeb said Imran feared that Nawaz and Shehbaz were the only leaders capable of steering the country out of the crisis, "hence he subjected them to political vendetta and resorted to every tactic he could use to demean them.

Also, the PML-N leader accused the prime minister of laundering money through 26 undeclared bank accounts and asked him to tell the public "real details" of the foreign funding case, claiming that his party could not submit a single document for six years. (ANI)

