Islamabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Pakistan's Opposition parties on Monday nominated former prime minister and senior Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Yusuf Raza Gilani as their joint candidate for the Senate chairman election scheduled for later this week.

Gilani, who contested the Senate election as a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, defeated ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday, giving a major blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

The Opposition had demanded the Prime Minister's resignation after the debacle following which Khan decided to take a vote of confidence on Saturday which he won comfortably.

PDM's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Gilani's candidature for the Senate chairman election on Monday after a meeting in Islamabad attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and others members of the alliance.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP's Asif Ali Zardari addressed the gathering via video link.

The selection of Gilani as a nominee for the post came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to hear on March 11 a petition challenging his election to the Senate.

The petition was filed in the ECP on Friday on behalf of advocate Azhar Siddiq, stating that Gilani's victory in the Senate polls should be declared null and void as the elections were not transparent.

The petitioner also asked the ECP to not issue a notification of Gilani's successful election.

Officials said that the ECP is poised to hear the case on March 11, a day ahead of election for the chairman of the senate.

Undaunted by the petition, the PDM unanimously nominated Gilani for the post of Senate chairman.

Addressing the PDM meeting, Bilawal said that the election for the post of Senate chairman would take place in four days. “We want to win this election as well and add another victory to our credit," he said.

The PDM also tasked a special committee to prepare for the Long March which the alliance had announced to start from Karachi on March 26 with a rally and reach Islamabad on March 30 to force Prime Minister Khan to step down and call early elections.

Meanwhile, the government has convened the session of the Senate on Tuesday.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said three days were needed to complete the number of working days required under the constitution for the Senate.

“The constitutional requirement will be completed by March 11 and the new Senate year will begin after the election of new senators and the chairman,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan has alleged that senators belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were being offered money to vote for Gilani.

"The Opposition used money to win the Islamabad seat," he told party spokesperson while referring to Shaikh's loss to Gilani.

He said that the same people were active to influence the election of Senate chairman.

