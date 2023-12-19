Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): As political parties get ready for the upcoming general elections in February, they ought to think about feeling the pulse of a populace that is eager for change, according to Dawn.

According to an opinion piece in a Pakistan-based media publication, the change of placing a wager on women and young people rather than conventional warhorses might help them win the tough battle of politics.

Most of the people are disillusioned with political leaders, apathetic towards politics, and, having experienced a socioeconomic collapse, gloomy about their own futures, the piece went.

Further, according to data from the Bureau of Emigration, 315,787 Pakistanis departed the nation in the first half of 2023, and approximately 832,339 Pakistanis found work overseas in 2022, Dawn reported.

In a country where youth make up over 70 per cent of the population, such a haemorrhaging should force the political elite to produce youthful and female representation, the opinion piece said, as 45pc of voters are expected to be under 35 years of age in the South Asian nation, including 26pc from 26 to 35 years, with 20pc in the age bracket of 18 to 25, according to the figures of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Moreover, the higher representation of political parties in the form of youth or female candidates would not only alleviate fatigue, stop the exodus of talent, and moderate the political climate towards patriarchy in the country, according to the piece.

Gender equality and intergenerational harmony are essential components of political modernization.

Further, an enlightened and pluralistic political culture cannot be a contentious topic in a nation where women and young people make up the majority of the population, Dawn reported citing the opinion piece.

A new approach to development, a diversified political membership, intra-party democracy, sensitive policies, and a balance between electoral politics and grassroots activism are all promised by the influx of women and young people. But to achieve the change, "winnability" standards must be redefined, making it difficult for young people and women to succeed, it added.

Pakistani Election Commission (ECP) had announced that general elections would be held next year.

Under Section 57 of the Election Act, the Election Commission notified the date for the general elections earlier. The notice stated that the general elections would be held on February 8, 2024, in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling. (ANI)

