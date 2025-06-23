Islamabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Several Pakistani politicians and notable figures have asked the government to reconsider its decision to recommend President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after the US bombed Iran's three nuclear sites.

The government, in a surprise move on Friday, announced that it would nominate Trump for the prestigious award due to his peacemaking efforts during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

A letter of recommendation, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, has already been sent to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway.

But the decision came under scrutiny after the US bombed Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, joining Israel to dent Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Dawn newspaper reported that some leading politicians demanded the government review its decision in light of the latest development.

Veteran politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), demanded that the government rescind its decision.

“President Trump's claim of peace has proven to be false; the proposal for the Nobel Prize should be withdrawn,” Fazl told workers at a party meeting in Murree on Sunday.

He said that Trump's recent meeting and lunch with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir “pleased Pakistani rulers so much” that they recommended nominating the US president for the Nobel Prize.

"Trump has supported the Israeli attacks on Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iran. How can this be a sign of peace?” Fazl questioned.

“With the blood of Afghans and Palestinians on America's hands, how can he claim to be a proponent of peace?”

Trump had campaigned for office as a “peacemaker” who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but both conflicts are still raging five months into his presidency.

Former senator Mushahid Hussain wrote on X: “Since Trump is no longer a potential peacemaker, but a leader who has willfully unleashed an illegal war, Pakistan government must now review, rescind and revoke his Nobel nomination!”

He said Trump had been “trapped by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin )Netanyahu and the Israeli war lobby, committing (the" biggest blunder of his presidency”.

“Trump will now end up presiding over the decline of America!”

Trump “engaged in deception and betrayed his own promise not to start new wars”, Mushahid said in another post, strongly condemning the US attacks on Iran.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan wrote “reconsider” on his X account, highlighting the “US attack on Iran and continuous US support of Israeli killings in Gaza”.

In a separate post, the Opposition PTI condemned the “unprovoked” US strikes and voiced “total support” for Iran's sovereignty.

Raoof Hasan, head of PTI's political think-tank, said the government's decision was now a “cause of unmitigated shame and embarrassment for those who were instrumental in making the choice”.

“That's why it is said that legitimacy can neither be bought nor gifted,” said Hasan, as he took a jibe at the government.

He also denounced the US' “total disregard for international covenants” through attacks on Iran.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak said, “The sycophancy adopted by the Pakistani ruling elite in nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is not part of normative conduct in international diplomacy.”

“It was most embarrassing to announce the nomination hours before Trump ordered to bomb Iranian nuclear sites,” the veteran politician noted.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Naeemur Rehman has said the decision “undermines our national dignity and grace”.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, termed the move “unfortunate” and said it did not reflect the public's views.

Senior journalist Mariana Baabar, in a post on X, said that “today Pakistan does not look too good either”, sharing the government's post announcing its intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel.

Author and activist Fatima Bhutto asked: “Will Pakistan withdraw its nomination for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize?”

