Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Defying the government's orders amid a third COVID-19 wave, the All Pakistan Traders Association on Friday announced that it would ban all commercial activities starting tomorrow until 'chand raat' - the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.

All markets and businesses will operate across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch.

"We should be allowed to operate businesses 24 hours as the Saudi government did," said Baloch, adding that the Pakistan government should not tell traders to shut down businesses if it cannot provide relief to the business community.

The deputy commissioner of Islamabad had announced on Thursday that a full lockdown would be imposed in the federal capital from May 7 in an attempt to curb rising COVID-19 infections, reported Geo News.

Public transport will be suspended after 6 pm, the deputy commissioner had said, adding that all parks, recreational places, and commercial areas will also be closed after 6 pm.

Similarly, the Punjab government had also announced that a full lockdown will be imposed across the province throughout the Eid holidays.

Due to the third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 related deaths.

The novel coronavirus claimed 140 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,677, ARY News reported citing National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

A total of 4,298 new infections were detected during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 850,131. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)