Islamabad [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Pakistan has witnessed four horrific incidents against women in different parts of the country in one week, suggesting a rise in crime against women.

A young woman in Lahore, who had chosen to marry of her own free will, was attacked by her father in court. Later, she was rescued, and the father was arrested, according to The News International.

In Kot Momin, in the same province, a young girl who had been gang-raped, was murdered by her brother on the grounds of 'honour'.

In yet another horrific incident, two women were kidnapped, paraded naked and then gang-raped in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to local media.

A woman in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was admitted to hospital in Peshawar with a nail hammered into her head, on the direction of a fake 'peer' (faith healer), in order to give birth to a baby boy.

In Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily with over 22,000 rape cases reported to police in the last six years from the country, as per the data obtained from various bodies including the Police, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Only 77 of the accused in the 22,000 cases were found to be convicted and the conviction rate is around 0.3 per cent.

"Sadly, rape culture is predominant in Pakistan -- one that blames the victims of sexual assault and frames all men as naturally violent. Many are working to try to change this discourse, but it is an uphill battle," said Nida Kirmani, a professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences, as saying. (ANI)

