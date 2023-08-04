Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): At least 28 passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan's Murree in the wee hours of Friday, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

The Lahore-bound bus carrying 70 passengers while departing from Murree overturned on the Murree Expressway. Of them, 28 passengers were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. Their identity was however not confirmed.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Dies of Water Toxicity After She Drank ‘Four Bottles of Water in 20 Minutes' After Feeling Dehydrated on Family Trip Over Fourth of July Weekend.

On August 1, six passengers were killed and about 10 people got injured in a collision between a van and a bus in Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

According to the details, the incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump in the Loralai district, ARY News reported.

Also Read | China: Brother-Sister Duo Finds 30 iPhone 14 Pros Worth USD 30,000 in Trash Cans, Returns Devices to Delivery Boy Who Lost Them.

After receiving the information about the incident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the spot to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Muhammad Akram and Ismatullah, the report said.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people were killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in overturned after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal, ARY News reported. The rescue officials said that the incident took place near Pull Rango.

The rescue officials said that the bus was heading from Lahore to Multan when it met with an accident. According to the rescue officials, the driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle due to which the bus overturned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)