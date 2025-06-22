World News | Pakistan Condemns US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Says Tehran Has Right to Defend Itself

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Pakistan on Sunday condemned US attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.

Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 02:30 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Pakistan Condemns US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Says Tehran Has Right to Defend ItselfMumbai Tops the List of World’s Best City to Date and Find Love in 2025
  • Authentic Odia Cuisine for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: From Poda Pitha to Khaja, 5 Delicious Recipes That You Must Savour During Puri’s Chariot Festival (Watch Videos)
  • Viral
    Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral
  • Festivals
    World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Pakistan Condemns US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Says Tehran Has Right to Defend Itself

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Pakistan on Sunday condemned US attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 02:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Pakistan Condemns US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Says Tehran Has Right to Defend Itself
    Representative image (Photo/Reuters)

    Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday condemned US attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.

    This came in the wake of recent US airstrikes targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

    Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

    Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement stating that Islamabad is "gravely" concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.

    https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1936687711655461017

    Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut As Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon Lead Global Workforce Reductions Amid AI and Automation Boom, Say Reports.

    "Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the statement reads.

    "The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it added.

    "We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to an end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law," the ministry said, adding that recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.

    Meanwhile. after Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers struck nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, Trump, in his first public remarks, warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

    In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days."

    In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be a tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

    Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

    He went on to praise the military minds involved in the operation.

    "I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and, most importantly, I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope so."

    Top brass of the American political leadership stood beside Trump as he delivered the remarks: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    World News | Pakistan Condemns US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities, Says Tehran Has Right to Defend Itself
    Representative image (Photo/Reuters)

    Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday condemned US attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.

    This came in the wake of recent US airstrikes targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

    Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

    Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement stating that Islamabad is "gravely" concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.

    https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1936687711655461017

    Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut As Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon Lead Global Workforce Reductions Amid AI and Automation Boom, Say Reports.

    "Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the statement reads.

    "The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it added.

    "We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to an end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law," the ministry said, adding that recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.

    Meanwhile. after Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers struck nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, Trump, in his first public remarks, warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

    In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days."

    In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be a tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

    Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

    He went on to praise the military minds involved in the operation.

    "I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and, most importantly, I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope so."

    Top brass of the American political leadership stood beside Trump as he delivered the remarks: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    iranian supreme leader ali khamenei
    5000+K+ searches
    nta ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    bahrain
    500+K+ searches
    bitcoin price
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
    Vladimir Putin

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    iranian supreme leader ali khamenei
    5000+K+ searches
    nta ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    ugc net
    5000+K+ searches
    bahrain
    500+K+ searches
    bitcoin price
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel