Mumbai, June 22: Tech layoffs have affected several employees from various companies worldwide amid the rise of artificial intelligence, automation and global competition. The tech leaders have laid off employees for different reasons; however, the technology sector as a whole, has been affected by a wave of layoffs. Companies implement workforce reduction by restructuring their business, prioritising investment, reducing economic uncertainty, cutting costs, hiring more engineers, and many other reasons.

Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon, and others have announced mass layoffs of their employees, cutting global workforces by higher percentages amid various challenges or future growth strategies. According to the layoffs tracking website Layoffs.Fyi, 141 tech companies laid off 62,832 employees in 2025. The jobs cuts include tech giants, startups, and key firms in the market. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chipmaker To Cut Over 10,000 Jobs in July 2025 Without Severance, Some Engineers and Technicians Will Be Unaffected, Says Report.

The layoffs have affected various types of roles in the tech sector. Intel announced to cut around 22,000 employees this year, starting in July 2025. Microsoft laid off around 6,500 employees this year, affecting 3% of its 2,28,000 global workforce. Meta targeted low-performing individuals, cutting 5% of its workforce, affecting nearly 3,600 jobs in February 2025.

HP layoffs were also announced this year, targeting 2,000 employees as part of its restructuring and cost-cutting plan aimed at saving USD 300 million by the end of fiscal year. Google, led by CEO Sundar Pichai, cut hundreds of jobs from multiple divisions, including its global business unit. The Google layoffs were implemented as part of the company's global reorganisation efforts.

According to reports, Amazon layoffs affected employees from various divisions, including Alexa, Echo smart speakers, Zoox Robotaxis, and Ring video doorbells. The e-commerce giant laid off 100 employees working in the devices and services division. Another company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is Blue Origin, which reduced 10% of its workforce. This led to the job cuts of around 1,000 employees from the private aerospace company. xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s AI Company Looking for ‘AI Tutor Financial Specialist’ To Enhance Grok’s Financial Capabilities.

Japan-based Nissan announced laying off 20,000 employees, Germany-based Volkswagen said it would cut 35,000 jobs by the end of 2030, and Porsche said it would let go of around 3,900 people. CrowdStrike laid off 500 employees, and Starbucks cut 1,000 jobs. Cruise laid off 50% of its workforce and shut down its operations. WordPress-parent Automattic laid off 16% of employees from its workforce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2025 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).