Karachi [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): The total death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in the Lyari area of Pakistan's Karachi has climbed to 27, with rescue teams still searching for survivors under the debris, as reported by the Dawn on Sunday, citing officials.

As per the Dawn, citing South Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso, the rescue efforts continued through Friday night at the site on Fida Husain Shaikha Road near Lea Market in Karachi and by Saturday, approximately 80 per cent of the operation had been completed.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that it would take another five to six hours to complete the operation.

While several people remain unaccounted for, Khan stated that they could not provide an exact number as the search continues.

As per the Edhi Rescue Service, five people, including three women, were injured and so far, 27 bodies have been recovered, including nine women, 15 men, and three children aged 13, 10, and one, Dawn reported. All victims were transported to Civil Hospital Karachi. Ten of the injured have been treated and discharged.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said emergency rescue operations began immediately to locate trapped individuals and confirmed the deceased have been returned to their families and echoed estimates that the rescue would wrap up later in the day.

He promised a full investigation into the collapse, noting that committees had already been formed. Shah also revealed that more than 480 buildings in Karachi's old city areas--mostly in District South--have been labelled as dangerous, Dawn reported.

He also pledged government assistance for displaced residents seeking new housing.

The chief minister noted that the collapsed structure was only recently constructed and appeared to lack proper approvals. He vowed strict action against those responsible for unauthorised construction and urged citizens to verify buildings' clearance from the Building Control Authority before purchasing or renting.

Shah acknowledged the economic hardship many face, which forces them to live in unsafe conditions, but stressed the importance of taking firm measures to protect public safety. (ANI)

