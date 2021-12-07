Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that an anti-inflation march will be held in Islamabad on March 23rd next year against the Imran Khan government.

Following the PDM's meeting in Islamabad, the JUI-F leader said that this government was brought to power by rigging. "The incompetent government is failing miserably and the people are suffering from inflation, poverty, restlessness and unemployment," he added, according to Samaa TV.

Further, it is expected that people from across Pakistan will gather in Islamabad and a huge protest will be held.

PDM's chief further explained that Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Balochistan and Owais Noorani in Sindh will hold meetings to prepare for the march and Fazlur Rehman will hold meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the PDM will meet the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council to hold consultations and offer them to join the march.

Further, the seminar date will be revealed after holding talks with the lawyers, civil society and other communities, according to Samaa TV. (ANI)

