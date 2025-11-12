Sindh [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Large-scale demonstrations spread across Sindh as nationalist groups, joined by members of the legal community, voiced fierce opposition to the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Protesters accused the federal government of undermining provincial rights and weakening the judiciary, defying Section 144 restrictions on public gatherings, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the rallies were organised under the Sindh Action Committee (SAC), drawing participants from nearly every district in the province. Addressing demonstrators outside Hyderabad Press Club, Sindh United Party leader Roshan Ali Buriro alleged that the amendment aims to carve out new provinces that would lack control over their natural resources. He further argued that it would erode judicial autonomy, following what he termed the suppression of free speech through the 26th Amendment.

Hyderabad police attempted to disperse the crowd, detaining over a dozen participants. However, protesters soon regrouped outside the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), demanding the immediate release of those arrested.

SHCBA General Secretary Advocate Israr Hussain Chang conveyed the SAC's warning of blocking Hyderabad's bypass road to Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio. Following negotiations, the detained protesters were freed.

Similar demonstrations were held across Larkana, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur, with participants chanting slogans against the federal government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Jeay Sindh Mahaz leader Azizullah Bhutto accused the PPP of "bargaining away Sindh's resources for political gain," stating that the amendment would diminish provincial autonomy and strengthen feudal control, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro maintained that his party would "never compromise" on provincial rights, the 18th Amendment, or the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

He claimed that forming constitutional courts with equal provincial representation was a timely reform. 18 members of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) also denounced the amendment, calling it "unconstitutional and part of ongoing constitutional adventurism." The Karachi Bar Association declared a Black Day and announced a convention on November 12 to collectively reject the proposal, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

