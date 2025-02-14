Islamabad (Pakistan), February 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has warned of continuing protests against the PECA amendments, even if the government secures a favorable ruling from the courts. The agitation entered its second day on Thursday, according to a report by Dawn.

Participants stated that the next phase would involve issuing a "strong protest call." Additionally, PFUJ President Afzal Butt expressed gratitude to the media, human rights advocates, and civil society members who participated in the hunger strike camps set up across Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | Russian-Ukraine War: Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Shares Video.

"PFUJ's freedom of press movement has begun; on one front, we are on the roads and have set up hunger strike camps, while on the other front, we are in the court to fight a legal battle against this black law," he added as quoted by Dawn. He said that the PFUJ approached the court with the hope that the court would strike down the provisions that conflicted with human rights.

"We have told the court that this law is against the spirit of the Constitution and personal and civil liberties, but if the court also stamps this law like parliament has done then we will remain on the streets", Dawn quoted PFUJ President.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites US Universities to Open Campus in India.

Furthermore, he announced that a sit-in would be staged in front of the Parliament House, inviting citizens from all over the country to join the protest until their demands were met, the Dawn report added.

Veteran journalists and citizens of the federal capital visited the hunger strike camp at the National Press Club to show support for the journalists who were protesting, Dawn highlighted. On the third day of the hunger strike camp, it was declared that protests would take place throughout Pakistan.

Dawn's report also revealed that in his remarks, former PFUJ secretary general Nasir Zaidi referred to the new rule as "media martial law." He stated that this bill was not addressed in public or parliament and that it made it illegal to express an opinion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)