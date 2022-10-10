Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman on Monday said that the World Bank estimated the country's flood losses at USD 40 billion.

Urging the international community to help Pakistan which is facing one of the worst floods in its history, reported Geo News.

She further said that the health crisis in the country is now intensifying and Pakistani Government has to work on the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Pakistan has been lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains this year which killed 1,700, devastated two million homes, and put a third of the nation underwater.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Rehman said that Pakistan has appealed to the estimated damage to the infrastructure, crops, houses and roads is much higher. She added that the World Bank report suggests that about nine million Pakistanis will be forced into poverty due to the floods.

Speaking about the water-borne diseases being spread in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan, the minister said that the health crisis in the country is now intensifying, reported Geo News.

She continued to say that the government has to work on the rehabilitation of the flood affected and their return to their areas.

She urged the international community to help the victims during the humanitarian crisis, reported Geo News.

Last week, a World Bank report said Pakistan's poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the floods.

Loss of jobs, livestock, harvests, houses, and the closure of schools -- as well as the spread of disease and rising food costs -- threaten to put between 5.8 and 9 million in poverty, it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday warned of 2.7 million malaria cases in flood-hit Pakistan in 32 districts by January 2023.

The organization urged the international community "do a lot more" for flood-hit Pakistan. Cholera, measles and dengue outbreaks are among other diseases, reported Geo News.

Declaring Pakistan floods a Grade 3 Emergency, WHO expressed its concern over the second wave of disease outbreaks grasping the flood-stricken areas of Pakistan, The News reported.

The World Bank said inflation in the country is set to stand at 23 per cent for the financial year 2023. (ANI)

