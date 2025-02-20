Islamabad, Feb 20 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of over 120 arrested workers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after approving their bail.

They were among hundreds of supporters of the PTI arrested by police on the occasion of a protest by the party in November last year.

The Islamabad High Court's two-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, heard the case and granted bail to the detainees after each submitted a surety bond of Rs20,000.

The court directed them to submit an affidavit at their respective police stations, pledging that they would not engage in similar actions in future.

Imran Khan's party had launched a major protest on Nov 26 from Peshawar and its supporters reached Islamabad a day later after battling police and removing barricades. However, police launched a major operation during the night and dispersed the crowd while arresting more than 1,000 of them.

They are fighting legal battles to secure release through courts.

