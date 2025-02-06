Balochistan [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Pakistan human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the "cold-blooded murder" of Baloch scholar, Allah Dad Baloch at the hands of state-backed death squads.

In a post on X, BYC said that the enforced disappearances, extrajudicial and targeted killings continue to take place on a daily basis with targeted killings becoming the norm in Balochistan.

"The cold-blooded murder of Allah Dad Wahid Baloch, a resident of Singani Sar, Turbat--a postgraduate and MPhil scholar--by state-backed death squads is yet another grim continuation of the Baloch genocide. Allah Dad was an intellectually gifted and hardworking individual, always at the forefront of his community. His targeted killing by the state marks another brutal chapter in the history of the Baloch genocide."

BYC also shared a list of forcibly disappeared individuals since the beginning of 2025.

It concluded by saying that the ongoing enforced disappearances and targeted killings, "underscore the systematic genocide against the Baloch nation, as state-backed atrocities continue with impunity."

Organiser of the BYC, Mahrang Baloch also expressed anguish over the killing of Allah Dad Baloch.

She wrote on X, "The systematic targeting of Baloch intellectuals is an attack on the collective knowledge and resistance of Baloch Nation. Allah Dad Baloch, a graduate of Karachi University and an MPhil scholar at Quaid-e-Azam University, was a bright mind of Baloch society. He was part of an educated circle within Baloch society--individuals committed to reading, writing, and pursuing knowledge. His expertise in historical scholarship and his dedication to translating significant works on politics and history into Balochi played a vital role in raising awareness and fostering enlightenment within the Baloch community."

In her post she noted that Allah Dad Baloch was among the few who tirelessly nurtured a culture of reading, writing, and critical thought.

Stating that "Pakistan has been continuously targeting educated members of Baloch society; it aims to suppress the consciousness of Baloch society. Allah Dad's brutal murder is yet another tragic addition to this long-standing repression. Silence in the face of such atrocities is not an option. The international community must raise its voice and demand accountability from Pakistan's security institutions for their systematic targeting of Baloch scholars and educators." (ANI)

