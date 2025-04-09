Balochistan [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan's leading human rights body, Paank strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Safar Baloch who was forcibly disappeared by state intelligence agencies in Balochistan.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Paank noted that he was abducted on April 8 and was extrajudicially detained from his shop located at the customs area of Quetta.

Paank called his abduction an act of blatant violation of both domestic and international human rights laws, including the right to liberty, security, and protection from arbitrary detention as enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a state party.

Paank called his disappearance to be not an isolated incident but rather a part of a systematic campaign of enforced disappearances that has plagued Balochistan for decades.

It gave a call to international organisations, civil society and the UN to take urgent action and pressure the Pakistani authorities to end this brutal practice of enforced disappearances.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1909681116505948299

Balochistan struggles with state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region faces economic neglect, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. Despite its wealth of natural resources, local communities benefit little, while forced disappearances continue to be a widespread issue. (ANI)

