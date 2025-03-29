Lahore [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Lahore High Court (LHC) raised alarms about the falling water levels, highlighting that the situation is leading to drought-like conditions.

During a regular hearing on environmental petitions, Justice Shahid Karim stressed the urgency of declaring a state of emergency to address the escalating water crisis, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | Toilet Paper Crisis Looms Over US? Donald Trump's Tariff War Could Lead to Shortage of Household Item.

Justice Karim emphasized the urgency of addressing the water crisis, stressing the importance of preventing water wastage. He reiterated his suggestion to declare an emergency due to the water shortage, the Dawn reported.

A law officer from the Punjab government informed the court that a committee, headed by the Punjab chief secretary, had been established to tackle the issue. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction and criticized the excessive water use at car washes outside homes, ordering a crackdown and fines.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2025 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Efforts Continue in Observatories for Shawwal Crescent Sighting.

The court also asked for a report on the current drought conditions.

The judge noted that commercial markets should install water meters without delay, with the expense to be covered by the consumers. He proposed that the cost of the water meters be included as an extra charge in the billing statement.

A lawyer representing the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) informed the court that a proposal had been sent to the provincial government to purchase and install 2,00,000 water meters. He explained that the cost would be recovered in installments to lessen the financial impact on consumers, Dawn cited.

Justice Karim requested a report on potential changes to regulations concerning loader rickshaws and suggested appointing students as environmental volunteers.

The judge also expressed concerns about school buses, questioning why the government's ordinance on school transport had expired. "Are school owners so influential that even the government is powerless?" the judge inquired.

Pakistan is facing a severe environmental crisis, with rapid urbanization, deforestation, and industrial pollution worsening air and water quality. Climate change exacerbates water scarcity, causing droughts and floods. The country struggles with waste management and the depletion of natural resources, threatening both ecological and public health. Immediate action is needed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)