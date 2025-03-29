Mumbai, March 29: Will Saudi Arabia celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 on March 30 or 31? The date of Eid 2025 will be decided today, March 29, after observance of the moon sighting practice. The country's Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the sky for the Shawwal 1446 crescent moon this evening. Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid-Ul-Fitr, is observed on the first day of Shawwal month, following the culmination of Ramadan. Want to know the confirm Eid 2025 date in Saudi Arabia? Catch Eid moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia here.

The Islamic calendar, or Hijri calendar, is based on lunar cycle, meaning its months lasts 29 or 30 days. On the 29th day of each month (also known as Chand Raat), moon sighting committees in different cities and countries convene to assess the crescent moon's visibility. If sighted, the current month ends, and the new month begins the following day; otherwise, the current month extends to 30 days.

When Is Eid 2025 in Saudi Arabia? Know Eid al-Fitr Date

Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals of Muslims. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.Muslims in Saudi Arabia began Ramadan fasting from March 01. Therefore, today, March 29, marks 29th day of Ramadan or Ramzan. If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan 2025 (Ramadan 1446) shall end and the first day of Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) would be March 30. Accordingly, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid 2025 on March 30.

However, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30 if the cresent moon remains invisible today. In this case, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on March 31, the first day of Shawwal. Eid marks the end of Ramadan. During the celebrations, Muslims express gratitude to God for the strength and blessings received during Ramadan.