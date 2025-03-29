29 Mar, 20:09 (IST)

Observatories in various parts of Saudi Arabia are continuing their efforts to sight the crescent moon today, March 29. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan 2025 shall end and March 30 will be the first day of Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) when Eid al-Fitr is observed. In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days. Subsequently, Eid will be celebrated on March 31, the first day of Shawwal.

29 Mar, 19:31 (IST)

According to local reporters, weather conditions are favourable for the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia today, March 29. Chief astronomer Abdullah Al-Khudairi also said the skies are perfectly clear for sighting the Shawwal crescent and they are taking our positions to begin the observation process. Many crescent observers expect the Shawwal 1446 moon to remain visible on the horizon for 7 to 8 minutes.

29 Mar, 19:24 (IST)

The crescent moon of Shawwal 1446 will be visible in Saudi Arabia if the skies remain clear, said chief astronomer Abdullah Al-Khudairi. He said: "Sunset today, Saturday, at the Sudair Observatory site is at 6:12 PM, and the crescent moon will set 8 minutes later. Whether its visibility duration is short or long, sighting the crescent is possible if the skies are clear."

29 Mar, 19:19 (IST)

More than 20 observatories in Saudi Arabia will be looking for the Shawwal 1445 crescent moon today, March 29. This will determine the date of Eid 2025, also knwon as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr. Stay here with us to catch live news updates on the moon sighting efforts in Saudi Arabia and know the confirmed date of Eid al-Fitr.

Mumbai, March 29: Will Saudi Arabia celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 on March 30 or 31? The date of Eid 2025 will be decided today, March 29, after observance of the moon sighting practice. The country's Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the sky for the Shawwal 1446 crescent moon this evening. Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid-Ul-Fitr, is observed on the first day of Shawwal month, following the culmination of Ramadan. Want to know the confirm Eid 2025 date in Saudi Arabia? Catch Eid moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia here.

The Islamic calendar, or Hijri calendar, is based on lunar cycle, meaning its months lasts 29 or 30 days. On the 29th day of each month (also known as Chand Raat), moon sighting committees in different cities and countries convene to assess the crescent moon's visibility. If sighted, the current month ends, and the new month begins the following day; otherwise, the current month extends to 30 days.

When Is Eid 2025 in Saudi Arabia? Know Eid al-Fitr Date

Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals of Muslims. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.Muslims in Saudi Arabia began Ramadan fasting from March 01. Therefore, today, March 29, marks 29th day of Ramadan or Ramzan. If the moon is sighted today, Ramadan 2025 (Ramadan 1446) shall end and the first day of Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) would be March 30. Accordingly, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid 2025 on March 30.

However, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 30 if the cresent moon remains invisible today. In this case, Eid al-Fitr will be observed on March 31, the first day of Shawwal. Eid marks the end of Ramadan. During the celebrations, Muslims express gratitude to God for the strength and blessings received during Ramadan.