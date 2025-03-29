New York, March 29: The current trade dispute between the US and Canada might lead to an unexpected toilet paper shortage in the US. President Donald Trump's suggested tariffs could disrupt the supply chain for key materials used to make toilet paper.

One of the main effects of this tariff battle is the possible increase in prices for Canadian softwood pulp, which is crucial for producing toilet paper and paper towels. Trump's 27% tariff on Canadian lumber and other planned import duties could push up the cost of pulp. This increase might top 50%, Bloomberg reported, making it pricier for US manufacturers to create toilet paper. US President Donald Trump Doubles Down on Tariff Needs, Cites Trade Deficits With Canada, Mexico, China.

Toilet Paper Crisis Looms Over US Amid Donald Trump's Tariff War

The United States brings in about 10% of its toilet paper from other countries, with Canada supplying around half of that amount. Brian McClay, who knows a lot about the global pulp market, points out that some American brands depend on certain types of Canadian softwood pulp. This pulp isn't easy to replace with options from within the US. If tariffs force Canadian sawmills to shut down, it could lead to fewer wood chips for pulp production. This might make the supply chain problems even worse.

Industry leaders warn that the ripple effect from the tariffs could also lead to higher production costs, fewer trees being harvested, and ultimately, a shortage of toilet paper. The trade dispute, compounded by rising tariffs, is expected to have a cascading effect on construction, pulp production, and ultimately, consumer prices. US Trade Tariffs: India and Japan Least Exposed Amid Domestic Demand Strength, Says Morgan Stanley.

As the situation unfolds, worries increase that toilet paper supplies might encounter big problems, leading to costlier rolls or bare shelves in stores again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).