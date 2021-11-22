Lahore [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Member of Pakistan National assembly, Mohsin Dawar, stated that the foreign minister of Pakistan with his staunch support for the Taliban was acting like a foreign minister of the outfit, which regained control over Afghanistan recently.

The statement was made by Dawar during a panel discussion on "Chaos in Afghanistan" on Saturday, reported the News International.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had recently met leaders of the Taliban in Afghanistan's Kabul. Pakistan is among the limited number of countries in the world that recognises the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in mid-August this year.

Afghan journalist Lotufullah Najfizada during the panel discussion pointed out that 'Afghanistan did not have a capacity issue but a governance issue that needed to be resolved by Taliban,', reported the publication.

The Doha Agreement was the reason behind the fall of the state system in Afghanistan. It is the only country across the globe that was run and ruled without codified laws or constitution, said veteran politician Afrasiab Khattak.

At another discussion session on "Impact of Talibanization on women in Afghanistan & Pakistan" the speakers urged restitution and restoration of women rights in Afghanistan, reported the News International.

During the discussion, Mehboba Seraj the founder and President of the Organization for Research in peace and Solidarity (ORPS) talking about current situation in Afghanistan pointed out the necessity of education. She reiterated that the Taliban needs to restore the ministry of women affairs and open schools and universities to support women.

Former minister of women affairs Afghanistan, Sima Samar talking about how Taliban has moulded the Women Ministry into the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention said, "This is how they value women rights," reported the News International. (ANI)

