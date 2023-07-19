Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): A mother-son duo were stabbed to death, while the father was left critically injured by an unidentified assailant in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of three persons including two women were killed in two separate incidents in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

In Kallar Syedan, a girl was gunned down by her brother.

In a separate incident, a man entered a house and stabbed a woman and her son to death besides injuring the father. The attacker fled from the scene, ARY news reported.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and took the injured man to the hospital.

Earlier on Monday, three minor girls had gone missing from Muzaffargarh’s Thermal Colony after they left home for playing on a vacant plot. Their bodies were later found in an empty quarter adjacent to their house.

Later, Muzaffargarh police said that one of the brothers confessed to murdering his three minor sisters during interrogation and he happens to be a “PUBG addict”, ARY news reported.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his three minor sisters. He allegedly told the police that the family showed more love to his sisters instead of him. (ANI)

