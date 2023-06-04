Islamabad [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has summoned Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on June 7 to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The NAB's combined investigation team (CIT) summoned Imran Khan on June 7. The sources have revealed that Bushra Bibi's statement will be recorded as a witness. NAB under the new law is bound to tell a person whether he/she is being summoned as an accused or a witness to record the statement.

Also Read | Pakistan, Afghanistan Among Global Food Shortage 'Hotspots', Says Report.

Following the procedure, the NAB's CIT has already recorded the statements of previous government ministers. NAB also asked for the records of all the donations that Al-Qadir University has received and those who donated to the trust, The News International reported.

Last week, NAB told the accountability court that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Bushra Bibi was not required. The CIT was not satisfied with the response given by Imran Khan in his last appearance and asked him to respond to NAB's questionnaire on June 7, which was given to him in his last appearance, The News International reported citing sources.

Also Read | Pakistan: Islamabad Police Serves Court Summons to Imran Khan in Judge Threatening Case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been extended till June 19 against the surety bonds of Rs 500,000, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Earlier, the PTI Chief Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court within three working days. The judge extended Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case till June 19 against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000, as per the news report.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising PKR 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government, as per the news report. On May 9, the PTI Chief was arrested after which a protest sparked across Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)