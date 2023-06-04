Islamabad [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): The Islamabad Police visited former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to serve the court summons in judge threatening case, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In May, Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman upheld the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bailable arrest warrant in the case. However, the court agreed to Imran Khan's request for exemption from appearance on June 1 and adjourned the hearing till June 8.

The court had said the warrant at Imran Khan's residence could not be compiled with through proper legal procedures. The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan's warrant through legal procedures and directed him to appear on June 8, as per the Geo News report.

The charges against the PTI chairman are related to a speech made by Imran Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge in 2022 after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was not given bail in a sedition case.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal cases since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

While addressing a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, Imran Khan warned that he would "not spare" Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector-general, and the female magistrate, and vowed to register cases against them for "torturing" Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan led the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill. In his address at the gathering, he said, "We will not spare the IG and DIG," according to Geo News report.

He even called out the session judge, who had given approval for two-day physical remand at the request of the Islamabad police. Imran Khan said that she should "prepare" as a case will also be lodged against her.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been extended till June 19 against the surety bonds of Rs 500,000, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the PTI Chief Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court within three working days. The judge extended Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case till June 19 against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000, as per the news report.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising PKR 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government. On May 9, the PTI Chief was arrested after which a protest sparked across Pakistan. (ANI)

