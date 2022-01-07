Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan opposition has announced a long march against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government from Karachi next month over the rise in inflation, local media has reported.

According to ARY News, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party will begin a long march against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on February 27.

Also Read | ‘Omicron Not Mild, Hospitalising and Killing People’, Says WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"PPP will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on February 27," he said during the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Lahore.

Speaking about Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned long march to Islamabad, the PPP chief said that his march is separate from PDM's inflation march.

Also Read | Pakistan Vows To Continue Fencing at Afghanistan Border Despite Taliban's Objections.

"PDM did not consult with PPP before announcing Islamabad long march. Our long march will be separate from PDM's inflation march," ARY News reported him saying.

The PPP also slammed ruling party over rising inflation in the country and recently tabled Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021 - generally known as mini-budget.

"PPP will register its protest over anti-people mini-budget inside and outside the parliament," said Bilawal, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods continues to rise in December as inflation edged up to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent, the highest in 21 months, Dawn newspaper has reported citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released.

Inflation -- measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- has increased to its highest level in 21 months -- driven by a record rise in global oil prices, undermining earlier gains, Dawn reported

The Pakistani publication said that the recent rise in oil price prices was the highest ever in the country's history, which is expected to lead to an increase in the cost of food items due to higher transportation charges.

The year-on-year increase in inflation in recent months is mainly driven by soaring prices of fuel, electricity, house rent, transport and non-perishable food items. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)