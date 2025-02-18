Islamabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Pakistan's parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions to allow Kashmiris to exercise their democratic right to determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam moved the resolution that reaffirmed Pakistan's “unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support” for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, according to Radio Pakistan.

This is, however, not the first time that such a resolution has been passed in support of the Kashmiris. But the reason for Tuesday's resolution is not yet clear.

“The resolution paid glowing tributes to the valiant Kashmiris and their sacrifices; called on India to improve the human rights situation in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); release detained Kashmiri leaders, and revoke all oppressive laws,” it said.

The already scarred India-Pakistan bilateral ties further nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Strongly condemning the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and the “illegal” actions taken on August 5, 2019, Pakistan's resolution emphasised that “no political process in the occupied territory could substitute the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.”

It also strongly condemned provocative statements from Indian civilian and military leadership regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The resolution underscored that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people “is vital for ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.”

In his remarks, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam said the UN must play its role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated that the people of Pakistan stand firmly by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

