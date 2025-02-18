Dallas, February 18: Southwest Airlines, a US-based low-cost carrier, will reportedly lay off around 1,750 employees to reduce costs and streamline operations. The Southwest Airlines layoffs will reportedly cut 15% of corporate jobs from the company's workforce. The job cuts will affect the individuals in corporate and leadership positions at the airlines as well. As per reports, Southwest Airlines will lay off 11 senior leaders representing around 15% of the workforce.

According to the reports, Southwest Airlines layoffs were announced for the first time in 53 years, as stated by CEO Bob Jordan. He added that the job cuts decision was "unprecedented" and would be taken at a pivotal moment to transform Southwest Airlines. Jordan said the company would be faster, leaner, and agile after implementing the layoffs. Blue Origin Layoffs: Jeff-Bezos Owned Aerospace Company To Cut 1,400 Jobs To Cut Costs, Speed Up New Glenn Manufacturing for Upcoming Launches.

The reports mentioned that Southwest Airlines layoffs would be complete by the end of the second quarter. The move would likely help the company save USD 210 million in 2025. By 2026, the job cuts would reportedly help the airline save up to USD 300 million.

Southwest layoffs were announced at the time of Boeing, and other airlines have initiated cutting jobs for various reasons. The company said that the expected one-time charge for the first quarter of 2025 would be in the range of USD 60 to USD 80 million. The workforce reduction would be part of a previously announced plan to improve the balance sheet and profitability. In September, the low-cost airlines. Meta Layoffs: Laid-Off Employees Push Back Against ‘Low Performer’ Label and Say It Was Part of Business Strategy Not Performance, Says Reports.

Last week, Southwest Airlines replaced its retiring CFO, Tammy Ramo, by hiring Tom Doxey, an industry veteran, to manage the company's financial operations. The airline posted a higher profit for the fourth quarter compared to previous estimates.

