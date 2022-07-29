Lahore [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): After the election of PTI-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister and the judicial verdict of the full court bench, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) decided on Thursday to remove party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema and hold a fresh election for the top posts within 10 days, senior party leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha said.

"The Central Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously decided to remove Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain from the party's president position because his health condition has badly affected his decision power," Senator Agha said.

"The CWC has also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema for using the party for his vested interests and hatching conspiracies," he added.

The decisions came after the top court declared Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

According to the Express Tribune, the emergent meeting to discuss Shujaat's removal as party chief was chaired by Senator Agha. The meeting also formed a five-member election commission, headed by Jahangir A Joja for the intra-party elections.

83 members participated in the meeting, Agha said, adding that four to five resolutions were passed during the meeting.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) met a week after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the 10 PML-Q lawmakers' votes in favour of party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the chief minister on the basis of a letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Agha said he had a long-standing relationship with Shujaat but his recent decisions were "very painful" for the veteran members of the party.

"All members of the PML-Q have great respect for Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain but we are unable to understand what has happened," he said.

Agha announced that immediate elections would be held in the party and a five-member election commission had been appointed.The top court, in its short order, declared all the appointments made by Hamza "illegal" and told the members of his Cabinet to vacate their offices, Dawn reported.All of the advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.

Notably, Hamza Shehbaz, son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had defeated Pervez Elahi in the Punjab polls and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mazari had dismissed PML-Q's 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat urged them to vote in favour of Hamza.

Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court had allowed Hamza to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes the hearing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)