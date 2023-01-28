Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Saturday announced plans to send a legal notice to the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was involved in a plan to assassinate him, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised Imran Khan over his allegations against Zardari. The PPP leaders said that Imran Khan had "lost his mind" and the party would issue a legal notice demanding he rescinds his allegations. Nayyar Bukhari called Imran Khan's allegations "baseless and a lie," according to The Express Tribune report.

Also Read | Bangladeshi Boy Ends Up in Malaysia After Hiding Himself in Shipping Container in Chittagong While Playing Hike and Seek With Friends.

"Imran Khan has politically died regarding his political thinking and political character. He is afflicted with depression and panic," The Express Tribune quoted Nayyar Bukhari as saying.

PPP leader Bukhari said that Imran Khan in his panic blamed institutions including the establishment, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the former chief of army staff. PTI leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's politics involved throwing opponents in prison, character assassination, disrespect and spreading panic, according to The Express Tribune report. The PPP leader said that Imran Khan must present his evidence. "This is not an empty blame, Imran has made a very specific blame that our leaders paid terrorist factions and that intelligence agencies were involved in the conspiracy," The Express Tribune quoted Zaman Kaira as saying. Imran Khan on Friday accused former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in a plan to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Speaking at a news conference, Imran Khan termed the alleged conspiracy 'Plan C' for which he accused Zardari of paying a terrorist outfit to carry out the assassination attempt.

Also Read | Goodyear Layoffs: Tire and Rubber Company To Cut 500 Jobs as Part of Cost-Cutting Exercise.

"Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him," The Express Tribune Newspaper quoted Imran Khan as saying.

"This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon," he added. "I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this so that the nation never forgives them," he added.

Imran Khan, while referring to the gun attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, said that there was a plot to kill him under 'Plan-B' in the name of religious extremism. According to PTI Chairman, earlier there were four people, who conspired to kill him in a closed room.

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 23 while he was leading the "Azadi March" against the PML-N demanding snap polls. The law enforcement agencies arrested suspect Naveed Meher from the site of the attack. The suspect also admitted to opening fire on the PTI leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)