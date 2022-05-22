Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Political spats between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) continue as PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari was arrested by anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action on the orders of Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

The Islamabad Police in its statement said that Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan, ARYnews reported.

A case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over a 129-acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, the report added, citing sources.

The high court directed the home secretary to ensure the production of Mazari at 11:30 pm tonight. The IHC also ordered the home secretary, inspector general (IG) Islamabad and deputy commissioner (DC) to appear in the hearing.

Moreover, notices were also served to the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad,

The IHC sought a reply from the authorities to 'explain under what authority of law the fundamental rights of Dr Shireen Mazari were violated while she was within the jurisdiction of this Court.'

Fawad censured Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, saying that under what law did he order to arrest and release Mazari. Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif are consistently being given relief from the courts, he claimed.

Previously, the footage of Shireen's arrest has been aired by broadcasters where Pakistan female police officers were seen dragging her out of a car while Shireen could be heard protesting. A scuffle and name-calling were also heard in the footage.

However, in further development, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that he issued orders to the Rawalpindi police to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari.

"I have directed the Rawalpindi police to release Shireen Mazari," said Hamza Shahbaz.

Corruption in the political setup of Pakistan is not a new phenomenon.

Corruption has reportedly been an integral part of Pakistan's functioning, which ranked 140 out of 180 countries, losing 16 spots over the last year, on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 by Transparency International. (ANI)

