Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded over 3,000 new cases for the third consecutive day, according to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,119 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total coronavirus tally to 413,191, reported Geo News.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported the highest number of cases at 1,664 while 540 new infections were reported in Punjab, 419 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 353 cases in Islamabad, 68 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 59 cases in Balochistan.

The number of active cases in Pakistan has climbed to 52,359 with 2,441 patients in critical care.

Furthermore, at least 44 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, raising the death toll to 8,303.

Punjab witnessed the most number of deaths as the virus claimed 22 people, while 10 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 8 in Sindh, reported Geo News.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 7.59 per cent.

The Pakistan government has placed a number of fresh restrictions to prevent the rising spread of COVID-19 cases, including banning indoor dining and limiting timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have also been placed under smart lockdowns. (ANI)

