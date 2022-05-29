Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notion that any delegation from Islamabad had visited Israel, days after Israeli President Isaac Herzog said a group from South Asia that included Pakistani citizens met him in the Jewish state.

During a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Israel President Herzog said that he recently received a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an "amazing experience".

"Responding to media queries, the (FO) Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel," the Foreign Office said.

It, however, added that the reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.

Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous and “there is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus," the FO said.

The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region, it said.

Pakistan and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations.

