Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): The Minorities Alliance of Pakistan on Friday demanded removal of the bar on non-Muslims becoming President or Prime Minister of Pakistan, reported Dawn on Saturday.

The Alliance also demanded more seats in national and provincial assemblies for members of religious minorities, reported Dawn.

Also Read | China Condemns Taiwan Vice-President William Lai’s Transit Stop in US, Threatens to Launch Military Exercises.

As per the Dawn, on National Minorities Day, the alliance chairman, Akmal Bhatti, while addressing a 'Jinnah's Pakistan public rally' said misuse of sensitive religious/blasphemy laws should stop in the country and there has to be the provision of free and fair justice to the victims.

“Members of religious minorities have played a vital role in Pakistan movement, its development, defence and progress. Our people sacrificed their lives for the motherland; we are proud to be citizens of Pakistan, but now, unfortunately, the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has been forgotten,” Bhatti said.

Also Read | Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Named Pakistan’s Caretaker PM: Who Is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Balochistan Lawmaker.

He also alleged that those who played the religious card for their political motives ruined peace and harmony in society.

According to Dawn News, Apart from Bhatti, other speakers added that religious campaigns were being launched to victimise political or personal opponents and settle personal vendettas by misusing the blasphemy laws.

They accused the state institutions, including the police, had been providing cover to elements involved in forced conversions.

As per Dawn News, A resolution passed at the rally held at Jinnah Avenue slammed both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party governments for ignoring the demand of minorities to impose a ban on forced conversions.

The resolution raised the issue to ban the forced conversion of minor girls. It also called for the implementation of the five per cent quota allocated for minorities in formal and technical educational schools, colleges and universities.

Moreover, the speech of Quiad-i-Azam made on August 11, 1947, should be an integral part of the 1973 constitution.

Those who addressed the rally included Shamaoun Gill, Anosh Bhatti, Asif John, Sadaf Adnan, Ijaz Ghori, Fiaz Bhatti, Dalair Singh, Bishop Zahid Bahir, Sarfraz Gill and George Mehboob, reports Dawn News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)