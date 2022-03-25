Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 329 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,523,401 in the country, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC's data.

A total of 42 people were reported to have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,484,718, NCOC data showed.

According to the official data, three more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,336, as per Xinhua.

It further reported that Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 574,467 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 504,697 cases so far. (ANI)

