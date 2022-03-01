Islamabad [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Pakistan reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 1,510,221 cases, including 37,087 active cases.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Indian Embassy Urges Citizens to Leave Kyiv Immediately; Battles Rage for Ukraine's Cities.

Of the active cases, 988 patients are in critical condition, according to NCOC.

As many as 1,442,938 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Leave Kyiv Urgently by Any Means, Says Indian Embassy in Ukraine to Stranded Students.

With 18 COVID fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 30,196.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with 568,277 COVID infections reported so far. It is followed by the eastern Punjab province which has logged 501,544 cases so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)