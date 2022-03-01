New Delhi, March 1: Russia is pressing ahead with military assault on Ukraine defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup. Further, the European Union has added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough Monday, Russia continued to target residential areas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a global ban on Russian planes and ships. Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk’s Promised Starlink Terminals Reach Ukraine

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.

Here Are Key Developments From The Russia-Ukraine War:

Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory on March 1, urging all Indian nationals to leave Kyiv urgently, “preferably by available trains or through any other means available”, as Russian invasion of Ukraine continued on its sixth day.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on February 28, without resulting in a deal. Both sides agreed to continue the talks, as Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged that Ukraine be given membership of the European Union.

The UN General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council met separately to address the ongoing Russian invasion. At the emergency special session of the UNGA, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons.” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC

At the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti informed the Security Council that the Government was sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Russia’s global isolation continued as the United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats staffing the U.N. mission.

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, was asked whether Americans should worry about nuclear war after his Russian President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. Biden responded saying "No."

