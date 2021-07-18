Islamabad [Pakistan] July 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday reported 2,607 cases of coronavirus in a single day, as per statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) while the positivity ratio has climbed to 5.34 per cent in the country.

The country's nerve centre in the fight against COVID-19 said that close to 48,816 people were tested for the infection on Saturday out of which 2,603 tested positive, 21 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported.

Following the hike in coronavirus numbers, the Sindh government has decided to close down schools, indoor dining and place several other restrictions across the province amid fears of a fourth wave.

Lockdown has also been imposed in Karachi's Korangi district, all markets will remain closed in Lahore today as per the directives of the city's deputy commissioner, Geo News reported.

The active cases in Pakistan have increased to 47,331, while 22,781 have succumbed to the virus.

These fresh sets of guidelines came after authorities in Pakistan have warned that the country is undergoing a fourth wave of infection. (ANI)

